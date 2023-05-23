Six persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana 

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least six persons were killed and 10 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Sindkhed Raja town on old Mumbai-Nagpur highway in the district, located more than 450 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going towards Mehkar in (Buldhana) from Pune when it collided with the truck, the official said.

"Six persons were killed and 10 others received injuries," he said.

Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Sindkhed Raja town, he said.

