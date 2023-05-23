Wrestle over truth test

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In response to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s conditional readiness for narco-analysis test to settle allegations of sexual harassment, the protesting wrestlers said on Monday that they were also prepared for undergo lie-detector test provided it was conducted on Singh under the Supreme Court’s supervision and streamed live on national television.

Through a Facebook post, Singh on Sunday had given a response to the khaps’ call for his narco-analysis test to bring the truth behind the sexual harassment allegations by female wrestlers against him.

“I am ready to get my narco test, polygraph test or lie-detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this,” he said in a post in Hindi on Sunday night.

The message further stated: “I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram.” The BJP MP tagged PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, all top BJP leaders, wrestlers and news agencies in the post. Reacting to the WFI chief’s FB post, Phogat said that not only her but all complainants who had accused Singh of sexual harassment were ready for the lie-detector test.

“He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) took the name of Vinesh and Bajrang. I want to confirm that not only Vinesh and Bajrang, but all complainants are ready for a live lie-detector test so that the entire country sees what he did with the daughters of the country,” Phogat said as the wrestlers’ protest demanding the arrest of Singh completed a month on Monday.

LUCKNOW: In response to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s conditional readiness for narco-analysis test to settle allegations of sexual harassment, the protesting wrestlers said on Monday that they were also prepared for undergo lie-detector test provided it was conducted on Singh under the Supreme Court’s supervision and streamed live on national television. Through a Facebook post, Singh on Sunday had given a response to the khaps’ call for his narco-analysis test to bring the truth behind the sexual harassment allegations by female wrestlers against him. “I am ready to get my narco test, polygraph test or lie-detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this,” he said in a post in Hindi on Sunday night. The message further stated: “I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram.” The BJP MP tagged PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, all top BJP leaders, wrestlers and news agencies in the post. Reacting to the WFI chief’s FB post, Phogat said that not only her but all complainants who had accused Singh of sexual harassment were ready for the lie-detector test. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) took the name of Vinesh and Bajrang. I want to confirm that not only Vinesh and Bajrang, but all complainants are ready for a live lie-detector test so that the entire country sees what he did with the daughters of the country,” Phogat said as the wrestlers’ protest demanding the arrest of Singh completed a month on Monday.