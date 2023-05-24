19 opposition parties to boycott new Parliament building inauguration

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress and 18 other opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

The joint statement of the opposition parties said: "Undemocratic acts are not new to the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out the Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India."

The statement further said MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament. Many controversial legislations, including the three farm laws, have been passed with almost no debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been practically made defunct. The new Parliament building has been built at great expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic with no consultation with the people of India or MPs, for whom it is apparently being built, the opposition parties said.

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the statement added.

19 opposition parties have collectively resolved to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.



Parliament is sacrosanct, and as the Head of State, Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji is the only authority that can preside over the solemn occasion of… pic.twitter.com/cw6TDKqrqu — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 24, 2023

Amid the opposition's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party will boycott the ceremony slated to take place on May 28. "All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and we will also do the same," said Sanjay Raut.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced that it would also boycott the inauguration ceremony. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that there is a need for course correction with the entire Parliament Building inauguration. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav double-downed the opposition's stand on the boycott. "We will boycott this (the inauguration of the new Parliament building)," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao said that though the party has not decided yet, it is unlikely to attend the ceremony. "We have not taken any decision yet, we are yet to take a call. It is unlikely that we will attend but we will announce our decision tomorrow," said BRS MP K Keshava Rao.

A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the party will stand with other like-minded opposition parties regarding the inaugural function of the new parliament building. "NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the vew Parliament Building, the party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue," said Spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," the NCP leader said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will also boycott the new Parliament building inauguration. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva confirmed that the party will boycott the inauguration. "DMK also to boycott parliament inauguration," Tiruchi Siva confirms to ANI.

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated on May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country including the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, sources said on Tuesday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a boycott of the ceremony. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas confirmed the news to ANI.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of "bypassing" the President.

"Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses..." CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

"Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet? The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the "Motion of Thanks" to the President's Address," he tweeted.

Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet.

The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session.

The first business Parliament transacts each year is the “Motion of Thanks” to President’s Address. pic.twitter.com/LFI6pEzRQe — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 23, 2023

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi. "Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28th May. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony," AAP said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to announce the party's decision. "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn't get that For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," he tweeted.

Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that



For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress sources said, "Congress is likely to boycott the inauguration programme of the new Parliament building to be held on May 28."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28. Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to release congratulatory messages on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, sources said.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

