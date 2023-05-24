Adhir says no to apology demand by BJP over 'PM Pagla Modi' remark for scrapping Rs 2000 notes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for alleged "unparliamentary remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said derogatory comments against the PM reflected the mindset of the grand old party.

Chowdhury who is currently in his constituency at Behrampore, when contacted, said that people had approached him after the Centre decided to scrap Rs 2,000 notes asking whether PM Modi has lost his mind.

"I have personally not said anything for which I need to apologise. People were asking me questions on why PM Narendra Modi scrapped those currency notes and whether that was an eccentric decision," Chowdhury told PTI over the phone.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar however said, "We condemn such remarks against the Prime Minister. This is not the first time he has made such comments. He should immediately apologise".

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the comments reflect the "frustration and fear" which has set in the Congress camp apprehending defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India last week announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Unlike the November 2016 shock demonetisation when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30.

