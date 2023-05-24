Home Nation

Amritpal quizzed by NSA officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

Published: 24th May 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Amritpal Singh-PTI

A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was interrogated by the National Security Agency (NSA) officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

'Waris Punjab De' chief  Singh has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23 after he was taken into police custody from Moga's Rode village in Punjab.

According to police sources, the NSA officers reached Dibrugarh on Tuesday and interrogated Singh for more than two hours.

Meanwhile, the other nine associates of Singh, who are also lodged in the Dibrugarh jail, were also questioned by the NSA officers. A senior police officer on Wednesday said Singh was interrogated separately. Later, his aides were quizzed.

Nine other associates of Amritpal Singh, including his close aide Papalpreet and uncle Harjit Singh, have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since March.

WATCH:

 

