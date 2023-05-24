Body of IIT Kharagpur student who was found dead in hostel exhumed for autopsy

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The body of an IIT-Kharagpur student was exhumed in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday at the direction of the Calcutta High Court. Faizan Ahmed (23), a 4th-semester mechanical engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT-Kharagpur premises on October 14 last year.

The college authorities claimed Faizan died by suicide but his family alleged he was murdered. The family had earlier given its consent to the Calcutta High Court for the exhumation of the body for a second autopsy.

Some people expressed their anger before an IIT-Kharagpur official, who visited Dibrugarh, alleging the institute had been insensitive to the case all along. Faizan’s father Salim Ahmed was hopeful about getting justice.

“We had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court. We said Faizan was murdered. After hearing our plea, the court ordered a second post-mortem. They (IIT-Kharagpur) had shown the murder as a suicide. The truth will now come out. We will get justice,” Ahmed told journalists.

He sought the help of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating he would be happy if Sarma get involved in the matter. Arju Ahmed, a relative of Faizan, said the body was exhumed in the presence of a four-member West Bengal police team, local police personnel and forensic experts.

GUWAHATI: The body of an IIT-Kharagpur student was exhumed in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday at the direction of the Calcutta High Court. Faizan Ahmed (23), a 4th-semester mechanical engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT-Kharagpur premises on October 14 last year. The college authorities claimed Faizan died by suicide but his family alleged he was murdered. The family had earlier given its consent to the Calcutta High Court for the exhumation of the body for a second autopsy. Some people expressed their anger before an IIT-Kharagpur official, who visited Dibrugarh, alleging the institute had been insensitive to the case all along. Faizan’s father Salim Ahmed was hopeful about getting justice.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court. We said Faizan was murdered. After hearing our plea, the court ordered a second post-mortem. They (IIT-Kharagpur) had shown the murder as a suicide. The truth will now come out. We will get justice,” Ahmed told journalists. He sought the help of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating he would be happy if Sarma get involved in the matter. Arju Ahmed, a relative of Faizan, said the body was exhumed in the presence of a four-member West Bengal police team, local police personnel and forensic experts.