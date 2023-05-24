Customs department seizes 23 kg gold, slaps trader with Rs 30L penalty

By IANS

KANPUR: The customs department has seized 23 kg of gold which was recovered from the possession of a perfume trader during the raid of the Directorate General of Goods and Sevices Tax, Ahmedabad in 2021.

The department has not only seized the gold but also imposed a penalty to the tune of Rs 30 lakh each on the perfume trader's two units situated in Kanpur and Kannauj.

The DGGST raided the house of perfume trader Piyush Jain on December 21, 2021, and seized around Rs 196 crore and around 23 kg of gold with foreign country seals.

According to special prosecutor Ambarish Tandon, the case against Piyush was fixed for hearing in the court of a special chief judicial magistrate in which the prosecution produced two witnesses namely Santosh Tiwari, special investigation officer and Abhishek, an intelligence officer.

The defence pleaded before the court that the prosecution had not complied with the provisions of section 207 CrPC and did not supply copies of the case. Shivam Mishra advocate, who is assisting the special prosecutor, countered it and said compliance of section 207 CrPC had taken place which is on the record.

The defence counsel thereafter submitted that the prosecution should not be allowed to pour more evidence which was strongly challenged by the latter.

The special prosecutor said that it was the prerogative of the prosecution to adduce as much evidence that is necessary to prove its case.

The court dismissed the plea of the defence counsel, Tandon said.

KANPUR: The customs department has seized 23 kg of gold which was recovered from the possession of a perfume trader during the raid of the Directorate General of Goods and Sevices Tax, Ahmedabad in 2021. The department has not only seized the gold but also imposed a penalty to the tune of Rs 30 lakh each on the perfume trader's two units situated in Kanpur and Kannauj. The DGGST raided the house of perfume trader Piyush Jain on December 21, 2021, and seized around Rs 196 crore and around 23 kg of gold with foreign country seals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to special prosecutor Ambarish Tandon, the case against Piyush was fixed for hearing in the court of a special chief judicial magistrate in which the prosecution produced two witnesses namely Santosh Tiwari, special investigation officer and Abhishek, an intelligence officer. The defence pleaded before the court that the prosecution had not complied with the provisions of section 207 CrPC and did not supply copies of the case. Shivam Mishra advocate, who is assisting the special prosecutor, countered it and said compliance of section 207 CrPC had taken place which is on the record. The defence counsel thereafter submitted that the prosecution should not be allowed to pour more evidence which was strongly challenged by the latter. The special prosecutor said that it was the prerogative of the prosecution to adduce as much evidence that is necessary to prove its case. The court dismissed the plea of the defence counsel, Tandon said.