Home Nation

Historical 'Sengol' from Tamil Nadu to be installed in new Parliament: Amit Shah

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

Published: 24th May 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (centre) along with Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and G Kishan Reddy during a press conference in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.

Shah said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now.

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

The Home Minister said that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness. He said the Prime Minister will honour 7,000 workers (shram yogis) on the inauguration.

Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

'Reconsider decision to boycott inauguration'

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday termed the decision taken by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony as "unfortunate" and urged them to reconsider their stand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she was not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

"Boycotting and making an issue out of a non-issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join the function," Joshi told reporters here on the sidelines of a national workshop on the National e-Vidhan Application.

Joshi said the Lok Sabha Speaker was the custodian of Parliament and he has extended an invitation to the prime minister to inaugurate the building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Parliament Amit Shah Parliament Inauguration Narendra Modi Sengol Tamil Nadu Jawaharlal Nehru
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp