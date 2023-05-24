Historical 'Sengol' from Tamil Nadu to be installed in new Parliament: Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.

Shah said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now.

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

The Home Minister said that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness. He said the Prime Minister will honour 7,000 workers (shram yogis) on the inauguration.

Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

'Reconsider decision to boycott inauguration'

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday termed the decision taken by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony as "unfortunate" and urged them to reconsider their stand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she was not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

"Boycotting and making an issue out of a non-issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join the function," Joshi told reporters here on the sidelines of a national workshop on the National e-Vidhan Application.

Joshi said the Lok Sabha Speaker was the custodian of Parliament and he has extended an invitation to the prime minister to inaugurate the building.

