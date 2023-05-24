Home Nation

Parliament built through constitutional values not by 'bricks of ego': Rahul 

His remarks came after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament by PM Modi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said neither getting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building nor inviting her to the ceremony is an "insult" to the country's highest constitutional post.

The former Congress president also said Parliament is not built by "bricks of ego" but through constitutional values.

His remarks came after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, AAP and TMC, announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Neither getting the President to inaugurate the Parliament nor inviting her to the ceremony is an insult to the country's highest constitutional post.

 "Parliament is not constructed by bricks of ego, but through constitutional values," Gandhi said.

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition parties have said the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

Therefore, they have argued that the President should inaugurate the building and not the PM.

