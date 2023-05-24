PM Modi to hold rally in poll-bound Rajasthan to mark nine years of forming Central government

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: PM Narendra Modi will hold a huge public rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer on May 31 to mark the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Centre.

In the past five months, PM Modi has already addressed major rallies in Bhilwara, Dausa and Sirohi districts.

Experts suggest that following the BJP's loss in the Karnataka elections, the PM is keen on avoiding any risks in a state like Rajasthan. There is a strong possibility of the BJP coming back to power due to the tradition of change in government every alternative year.

Consequently, the PM's programs are continuously being organised in the state.

Another reason for PM Modi's increased activity in Rajasthan is the presence of several factions within the state BJP, each considering themselves as contenders for the Chief Minister post.

These factional leaders include former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, MP Om Mathur, recently appointed State President CP Joshi and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Among them, former CM Raje is considered the biggest challenge for the BJP's high command. Sources in the BJP suggest that apart from Raje, none of the other leaders has Raje's popularity.

If Rae is not declared the CM candidate, she might initiate a significant conflict that could potentially harm the BJP in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The BJP seems reluctant to endorse Raje as the CM candidate for the third time. The BJP is trying to use the 'Modi formula' to win the Assembly elections without portraying Raje or any other leader as the CM face.

This could possibly lead to a direct face-off between PM Modi and Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

Political experts are also speculating about the significance of choosing Ajmer for such an important program. The BJP aims to target Rajasthan Gehlot's vulnerable spot is what the experts believe.

Gehlot also recently mentioned in a public meeting during his visit to Ajmer that the Congress has always performed poorly in the district. Even in the last assembly elections, the Congress only won two out of eight assembly seats in the district.

Moreover, Ajmer is considered the stronghold of Sachin Pilot, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and Gehlot's prime opponent within the Congress. Pilot has been an MP from Ajmer. Hence, Modi's rally in Ajmer aims to strengthen the BJP's influence among voters in Pilot's stronghold.

Regarding PM Modi's program, BJP State President CP Joshi told the media that Ajmer's central location in the state makes it an ideal venue.

Joshi believes that PM Modi's visit to Ajmer and his address to the public will boost enthusiasm and motivation among party workers. Workers from over 45 assembly seats, including 8 Lok Sabha seats in the state, will be participating in PM Modi's rally in Ajmer.

