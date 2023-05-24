'Saffron entrap': Pamphlets in Indore claim Hindu outfits trying to convert Muslim women into Kafirs

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A pamphlet titled Khula Khat (open letter) for Muslim women and girls cautioning them about the 'saffron love trap' conspiracy in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh's Indore has kept the cops on their toes.

The pamphlet mentions the RSS and other right-wing outfits like the Bajrang Dal plotting a conspiracy to convert Muslim women. It further mentions that they have attempted to convert around 10 lakh Muslim women into Kafirs (non-believers of God and tenets of Islam).

It also mentions about conversion of 800 Muslim girls, having been already done in Amravati, a city in Maharashtra.

It further alerts Muslim girls about the social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram being used to lure Muslim girls into friendship traps in schools and colleges.

A copy of the concerned pamphlet was reportedly shared by a Hindu woman with the Indore police on Tuesday night.

“An FIR has subsequently been lodged u/s 153-A IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) at the Rawji Bazar police station against unidentified persons and investigations are underway,” Indore’s police commissioner Makarand Deouskar told to this newspaper on Wednesday.

According to key Indore police sources, the city police had already been working on specific inputs of such pamphlets being distributed by some youngsters in Muslim-dominated areas of the city.

The pamphlets were circulated mainly at sensitive localities including Khajrana, Chandan Nagar, Rawji Bazar and Bombay Bazar areas.

Inputs of such pamphlets being distributed in Muslim-dominated areas have been emanating for the past few weeks.

Investigators strongly believe that it’s a concerted effort by some organized group to establish the counter-narrative against the right-wing Hindu group’s rising narrative of ‘Love Jihad,’ as the saffron outfits’ narrative has particularly gained momentum following the box office success of the controversial movie, 'The Kerala Story'.

The Adah Sharma-starrer movie, which focuses on the alleged forced religious conversion of women in Kerala before inducting them into the terror outfit ISIS, has been declared tax-free by the BJP government in MP.

Recently, a Hindu woman lodged a complaint at Indore’s Kharjana police station, against her live-in partner Faizan, alleging that she was assaulted brutally by him, after watching 'The Kerala Story' movie.

She also accused her live-in partner of sexually and physically assaulting her and forcing her to convert to Islam.

A case was lodged by Indore police and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Importantly, being the nucleus of the communally sensitive Malwa region of MP, Indore and adjoining areas, have also been vulnerable to activities of banned outfits, including Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

