Shiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building  

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that it will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 after 19 opposition parties announced that they would be boycotting the event.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May. We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties,".

Cheema also took a jibe at Congress, saying that the people are aware of the respect Congress party had for the constitution when it enforced the draconian emergency and trampled civil rights.

" This is the election season but the country is getting a new parliament and everyone should be involved. There is no point in making an issue,’’ he said.

The opposition parties including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (UBT), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Communist Party of India, and Janata Dal (United) issued a joint statement on boycotting the event. "We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. We will continue to fight -- in letter, in spirit, and in substance, against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India," the statement read.

SAD’s decision to attend the inauguration comes amid speculation over the possibility of an alliance between SAD and BJP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but both parties have already denied such a possibility.

