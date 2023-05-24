UGC to set up committee to check violations in faculty appointments, awarding of PhD degree

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to prevent the violation of regulations, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon establish a committee that will periodically evaluate faculty appointments and the awarding of PhDs at higher education institutions (HEIs).

The committee, composed of renowned academics, will convene at regular intervals to select a few institutions, gather information on faculty appointments and the award of Ph.D. degrees, and verify documents to ensure that the process of teacher appointments and Ph.D. degree awards adheres to UGC Regulations.

In cases of violations, the committee will also recommend appropriate actions. “UGC takes such violations very seriously and intends to implement measures to control violations of UGC Regulations,” said UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

He stated that the decision to form the committee was made by the UGC at its 568th meeting on April 24. The need for such a committee arose due to instances of appointment norms being violated over the years, which resulted in numerous complaints to regulatory bodies.

Kumar explained that faculty appointments at HEIs and the awarding of PhDs are governed by two sets of regulations: the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018; and the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.

Both regulations establish the criteria for selecting candidates for teacher appointments and maintaining the quality of research degrees awarded at HEIs, and compliance with these regulations is mandatory.

However, despite the existence of these regulations, complaints regarding violations are not uncommon.

The role of HEIs in fostering intellectuals and imparting knowledge for the nation’s development is well-known.

“The UGC, with the mandate to promote and coordinate university education, periodically notifies regulations to ensure the quality of teachers and the quality of research degrees. The quality of higher education largely depends on the competence of those who teach and how research is encouraged,” he explained. Since the regulations stipulate the minimum standards that HEIs must uphold, any violation of these regulations inevitably leads to a decline in the standards of higher education, he added.

