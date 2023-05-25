Call to name Rahul as Congress' PM candidate

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-contested question of the prime ministerial face of the Opposition in 2024 was back to the fore on Wednesday as senior Congress MP Manickam Tagore urged his party to announce Rahul Gandhi as its PM candidate.

Often, most Opposition leaders evade the ‘Modi versus who’ question and maintain that a PM face will emerge only after the elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is spearheading the efforts to stitch up an anti-BJP front, has been meeting leaders of several Opposition parties in the past few months.

Citing a survey, Tagore, the whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said, “Hope my colleagues in @INCIndia will accept that without our announcement or projection 27% of people want our leader as PM candidate. Let’s announce it then see the support.” Tagore is a known Rahul loyalist.

The survey showed Narendra Modi as the frontrunner for the PM’s post with 43% votes. Other Opposition PM aspirants like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal were way behind Rahul with 4% votes while Nitish Kumar polled just 1%.

