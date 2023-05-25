DBT to cash payout of social security pension a step backwards: Dharmendra Pradhan to Odisha CM

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday shot off a letter to CM Naveen Patnaik urging him to reconsider the decision of cash payout to beneficiaries of Madhubabu Pension Yojana (MBPY), the Odisha government’s social assistance scheme.

Pradhan said that the state government’s decision to shift from direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism “appears to be a step backwards in our collective pursuit of corruption-free governance and efficient public service delivery”.

Pradhan’s letter came after the state’s decision to pay pension in cash from June onwards citing problems faced by old-age, widow and divyang beneficiaries in withdrawing from bank accounts. The DBT scheme, he said, was introduced under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every individual, without any pilferage.

Under Jan Dhan Yojana, he said, at least 48.99 crore bank accounts have been opened across India, amassing savings of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. “In Odisha, 2.01 crore bank accounts have been activated with a saving of Rs 8,751 crore for the people of our state. Moreover, 1,45,48,473 RuPay cards have been issued in Odisha,” he said.

He said social security schemes under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) have provided safety nets to people of Odisha, settling claims worth hundreds of crores of rupees and financially aiding numerous families through the DBT mechanism. Under NSAP, over 20.95 lakh beneficiaries of the state are being provided with benefits through the DBT mechanism.

“Adoption of DBT has resulted in massive savings to the exchequer, by removal of fake/ghost beneficiaries and reducing need for intermediaries/middlemen. It has immensely helped in plugging leakage and diversions and has eliminated scope of corruption,” the letter said.

Stating that Odisha had swiftly adopted DBT both in central and state schemes, he said the state’s total DBT in 2022-23 stood at Rs 8,135.18 crore and almost 1.95 crore beneficiaries have been covered.

“Due to elimination of ghost beneficiaries by adoption of DBT, the Odisha government has made an estimated saving of Rs 459.96 crore during 2021-22.

Needless to mention, the Government of India has saved approximately Rs 2.73 lakh crore cumulative till close of 2021-22 due to adoption of DBT,” he said. Pradhan allayed fear of the state government saying there is a network of 8,491 post offices, which are capable to provide the financial services in remote and rural areas of the state.

