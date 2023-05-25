Home Nation

Decimated in polls, Gujarat Congress begins to overhaul state unit

The state unit is running a ‘Jan Manch’ campaign in a bid to get back the old vote bank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 25th May 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  After scoring a dismal 17 out of 182 in the last year’s Assembly polls, the Gujarat Congress has started looking for a new state president and a new state in charge. The state unit is running a ‘Jan Manch’ campaign in a bid to get back the old vote bank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The big victory in Karnataka has filled the Congress with new energy. As a first step, the party wants to strengthen the organizational setups in all states, especially where the party is the main opposition,” said a senior party leader.

“Gujarat is the most difficult state for the Congress because Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah belong to the state. The party could soon clarify its position on the state president and state in charge in Gujarat, allowing preparations for 2024,” said the party leader.

Insiders say the party was unable to decide whether to oust or keep the existing state president Jagdish Thakor. Two possibilities have been discussed: the 2024 Lok Sabha polls may be contested under the leadership of the current state president Thackor, with only state in-charge Raghu Sharma being replaced.
The second possibility is the party hand over the responsibility to another leader next month.

For the state party president post, four names stand out with Deepak Babria being projected prominently. Former leader of the Opposition and Patidar politician Paresh Dhanani is reportedly number two. The third alternative is Seva Dal national president Lalji Desai and the fourth is Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Sinh Gohil.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told TNIE that while the results of the Assembly results fell too short of the party’s expectations, a study is currently underway to determine if the party leadership should be changed or not. “The final decision lies with the national leadership that will make the appropriate decision at the appropriate time,” Doshi said.
 

