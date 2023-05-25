India’s largest HC building inaugurated in Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the country’s largest High Court building in Ranchi on Wednesday. Spread over 165 acres of land, the Rs 550 crore HC building has 25 air-conditioned court rooms’ and two large halls with a seating capacity of 1.200 lawyers along with 540 chambers for them.

The building is also equipped with a 2000 KVA solar power plant which will cater to 60 the per cent of the total power requirement of the entire premises.

The President, while inaugurating the building, asked the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and the government to find a way to ensure ‘real justice’ to the poor who are not getting the same despite a court’s order.

“Happiness of a poor litigant who rejoices their victory in a court of law after a long-fought battle is often short-lived as they don’t get what was ordered by the court,” said the President. They don’t even know where to go after that, she added. “I don’t know that how it could be done, but I believe that they should get justice in the real sense,” said Murmu. “Jayein to kahan jayein (Don’t know where to go? They are left helpless, she added.

Murmu said that while working on the ground in Odisha, she used to get lot of complaints from poor people who were facing such problems. She relayed the issue to the concerned people but it was all in vain. “But now, I will send some of such cases to the Chief Justice of India,” said the President. There is a provision of filing contempt cases, but due to the lack of time frame in judicial system, that they already have experienced, are afraid of doing so, she added.

She recalled how while working as a member of family counseling center, she used to revisit those families to ensure whether they actually got benefitted by the counseling provided by them or not. Similar initiatives may be planned to ensure that the poor who get justice from court after prolonged legal battle may not deprive of their justice due to any other reason.

During her speech, the president also advocated for introduction of local languages in the judicial system, stressing that Jharkhand needs it the most due to its linguistic diversity. President lauded Chief Justice of India’s initiative of delivering his speech in Hindi saying that other judges also need to follow the suit.

CJI DY Chandrachud, while delivering his speech in Hindi, said that it is their duty to restore faith of the litigants, approaching the courts, in judicial system. “Presumption of innocence is basic principle of judicial system, which needs to be kept prima facie while deciding bail matters,” he said.

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the country’s largest High Court building in Ranchi on Wednesday. Spread over 165 acres of land, the Rs 550 crore HC building has 25 air-conditioned court rooms’ and two large halls with a seating capacity of 1.200 lawyers along with 540 chambers for them. The building is also equipped with a 2000 KVA solar power plant which will cater to 60 the per cent of the total power requirement of the entire premises. The President, while inaugurating the building, asked the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and the government to find a way to ensure ‘real justice’ to the poor who are not getting the same despite a court’s order. “Happiness of a poor litigant who rejoices their victory in a court of law after a long-fought battle is often short-lived as they don’t get what was ordered by the court,” said the President. They don’t even know where to go after that, she added. “I don’t know that how it could be done, but I believe that they should get justice in the real sense,” said Murmu. “Jayein to kahan jayein (Don’t know where to go? They are left helpless, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Murmu said that while working on the ground in Odisha, she used to get lot of complaints from poor people who were facing such problems. She relayed the issue to the concerned people but it was all in vain. “But now, I will send some of such cases to the Chief Justice of India,” said the President. There is a provision of filing contempt cases, but due to the lack of time frame in judicial system, that they already have experienced, are afraid of doing so, she added. She recalled how while working as a member of family counseling center, she used to revisit those families to ensure whether they actually got benefitted by the counseling provided by them or not. Similar initiatives may be planned to ensure that the poor who get justice from court after prolonged legal battle may not deprive of their justice due to any other reason. During her speech, the president also advocated for introduction of local languages in the judicial system, stressing that Jharkhand needs it the most due to its linguistic diversity. President lauded Chief Justice of India’s initiative of delivering his speech in Hindi saying that other judges also need to follow the suit. CJI DY Chandrachud, while delivering his speech in Hindi, said that it is their duty to restore faith of the litigants, approaching the courts, in judicial system. “Presumption of innocence is basic principle of judicial system, which needs to be kept prima facie while deciding bail matters,” he said.