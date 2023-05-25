Kashmir's stakeholders hope for boost in tourism after G-20 meeting in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: Business leaders and tourism stakeholders in the valley are hopeful that the recently concluded G-20 tourism meeting will boost tourism and trade in Kashmir.

This comes after over 50 delegates from 27 countries took part in the third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting of the world's largest economies in Srinagar between May 22 and 24. It was the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) post the abrogation of Article 370.

The valley's stakeholders believe that the meeting will lead to an increase in foreign tourism and are also optimistic about Western nations lifting their travel advisories on J&K.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Javed Ahmed Bhat told TNIE that a delegation from the Kashmir chamber had a positive interaction with foreign envoys during the two-day G-20 tourism meeting.

“We also gave them representation. We briefed them about the tourism potential of Kashmir and tourist arrivals last year. We told them that we expect a further increase in footfall of tourists this year and are hopeful that more foreign tourists will visit the picturesque Valley,” he said.

Javed added that the KCCI representatives had also requested the visiting delegates' help to lift existing travel advisories imposed by some countries on travel to J&K.

“We sought their help in getting the advisories lifted and urged them to advocate our case with their respective governments. They assured us that they will give the feedback to their governments, which in turn can take the call on the lifting of advisories,” he said.

The KCCI chief believes that lifting of travel advisory would lead to the growth of every sector associated with the tourism industry including the handicrafts and handloom sectors in the valley.

Meanwhile, the foreign delegates on Wednesday visited the Mughal Gardens and Polo View market in uptown Srinagar, which is the first wire-free market in Kashmir.

Delegates at#TWG Meeting started their day with a calming yoga session & explored the rich culture of J&K through elaborate excursions to the famous Nishat Bagh, Polo View Market & Pari Mahal.



Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) president Farooq Ahmed Kathoo said the foreign delegates were impressed by the natural beauty of Kashmir.

"They were mesmerized by Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality. They asked us if Kashmir had the infrastructure to shoot Hollywood movies. We told them that the Bollywood movies are being shot in Kashmir and the government has come up with a film policy to facilitate national and international filmmakers to shoot at different locations," he said.

Kathoo also believes that hosting the G-20 meeting in Srinagar can do a lot of good for the promotion of Kashmir tourism. "After seeing the changed situation, natural beauty and infrastructure, we are hopeful that Western countries will lift their travel advisory. The lifting of travel advisory can give a big boost to the tourism sector and ensure foreign tourists visit Kashmir in large numbers as used to before the 1990s,” he said.

Similarly, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmad Qari said, "It will send a strong message that Kashmir is a safe tourist destination and people should visit the picturesque place to enjoy its natural beauty and hospitality of locals."

