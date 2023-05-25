Kolkata Diary: Alumni raise funds for Jadhavpur University

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Alumni raise funds for Jadhavpur Univ

Students who graduated from Jadavpur University’s civil engineering department in 1997 have raised funds that went into developing a smart seminar room at their alma mater. The alumni have developed seminar room “C-3-10”, on the third floor of Prayukti Bhawan, a cost of around Rs 16 lakh. Last year, they had bought the department 20 new computers for Rs 10 lakh. A total of 85 students from the batch, who had resolved to observe the silver jubilee of their graduation with not only a reunion but also by contributing to their alma mater, have so far raised Rs 40 lakh. One of the former students, who contributed, said a classroom has been converted into a seminar room.

Crackdown on illegal firework units on anvil

A recent blast in East Midnapore district claiming 12 lives prompted the state government to ask police and Special Task Force (STF) to crack down on illegal firework factories across the state and scan those functional, with “permission” to ensure whether the units are sources of crude bombs and explosives. The police in the districts have been preparing a database of such illegal fireworks units and will crack down on those very soon. They will also visit those legal units to check for violations,” said an official.

KMC to keep tab on illegal construction

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said councillors of the civic body will be given a list of buildings in their wards whose construction has been approved by the civic body so they can keep a tab on illegal construction there. Hakim said once the list was available to them, councillors cannot shrug off responsibility if an illegal construction took place in their ward. The building of the KMC will provide the list of buildings approved in a borough—comprising many wards—to the borough person, who will distribute the list among the councilors on wards in that borough. Councillors used to receive a list of buildings that were approved for fresh construction or the addition of floors till about five years ago, however, the practice was discontinued later.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

