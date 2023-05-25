PM flags attack on temples at bilateral meet with Australian counterpart

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his concern with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese over the spate of attacks on temples and the proliferation of pro-Khalistan elements in Australia, at the business end of his visit to Sydney.

“We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts... Albanese once again assured me today that he will take strict action against such elements,” Modi said after their bilateral talks.

Later responding to a question on the activities of the pro-Khalistani elements in her country, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia is a multicultural democracy and that there is no space for hatred and violence.

The talks focused on cooperation in green hydrogen, defence and security, trade and investment, new and renewable energy, critical minerals, education, complementarities and competencies of the two economies and people to people ties. Both sides signed the Terms of Reference of the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce and an agreement on migration and mobility.

“In our bilaterals we reiterated our shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year. Prime Minister Modi and I are pleased to have just witnessed the exchange of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

This arrangement will promote the exchange of students, graduates, researchers and business people; expand our people-to-people ties and enhance cooperation in preventing people smuggling,’’ Albanese said. The prime minister extended an invite to Albanese to attend the G20 Summit in September as also the cricket World Cup. He said visiting Australians would also get to witness Diwali celebrations around that time of the year.

“In the language of cricket, our ties have reached the T20 mode,” Modi said, recalling that this was their sixth meeting in a year, which indicated the maturity of the relationship.

