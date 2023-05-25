Home Nation

PM Modi flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in Uttarakhand.

Published: 25th May 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the flag-off ceremony of the inaugural run of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train, via a video conference.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while flagging off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video conference.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in the state.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, the first such train for Uttarakhand reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours from the six hours and 10 minutes it takes on the Shatabdi Express.

"Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand," the prime minister said at the launch.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony, Modi said he just returned from a tri-nation tour and can say that the whole world looks towards India with great hope.

"The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned various road and rail projects undertaken in Uttarakhand by the BJP's "double-engine government" to boost connectivity.

He mentioned the efforts underway to upgrade the facilities for Chardham pilgrims through reconstruction projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath, and those aimed at expanding the health infrastructure across the state.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the prime minister for giving yet another facility to the state which will further boost connectivity between the Uttarakhand capital and Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Modi Vande Bharat
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp