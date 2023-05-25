Proud to be woman and born in tribal family, says President Murmu

By PTI

RANCHI: While addressing a conference of Women Self Help Groups at Khunti on the second day of her visit to Jharkhand, Murmu President Droupadi Murmu said that she is proud to be a woman and to have been born in a tribal family.

She expressed her disappointment and said that it was sad that Jharkhand did not develop as it should have. However, she said she was happy about the last 22 years, where barring once, all the chief ministers, union minister for tribal affairs and 28 MLAs here were tribals.

“Being a tribal, I want to rub the sacred soil of Khunti on my head that the great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda belonged to. I am proud to be a woman and to be born in a tribal family. There are several examples of the contribution of women in the field of politics, economy, education, social welfare and sports among others,” said Murmu. There are a lot of women who are moving forward even in adverse conditions and leading in their fields, she said.

It is really disappointing that #Jharkhand did not develop as it should have been, despite the fact that most of the CM's were tribal: President Droupadi Murmu.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/aPvw61LDOc

— Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) May 25, 2023

Murmu, while talking to the SHG women, also admitted that she is deeply connected with land of Birsa Munda. “I am from Odisha, but the blood of Jharkhand runs in my body as my grandmother came from the same family in which minister Joba Manjhi has been married to,” said the President further adding that, “It is the power of democracy that today I am present here before you.” Lauding women power, Murmu said that she has observed during convocations that girls are performing better than boys.

“Of late, many of the tribal women were conferred with Padma awards whose achievements got unnoticed earlier and now Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan echoes with applauses for them,” she said. The President said Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state and out of nearly one crore tribals living here, half are women and most of them are self-dependent, which is women empowerment in real sense.

