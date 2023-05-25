UP pushes ahead with Ayodhya infra as Ram Temple deadline approaches

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the work on Ram temple is gathering pace up to meet the deadline of January, 2024, when the sanctum sanctorum is scheduled to be thrown open to the public, the Uttar Pradesh Government, on its part, has accelerated work on improving infrastructure in the temple town to prepare it for the grand opening of the much-awaited temple.

The airport and railway station at Ayodhya are being expanded while work is in progress on Ram Path, the 13-km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The outline for the construction of Ram-Janaki Path and Bhakti Path is also ready.

These corridors are significant as they will facilitate the passage of devotees to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temple, respectively. The length of these corridors will be 566 meters and 700 metres.

These corridors to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises would be equipped with all the modern-day facilities.

As per the official spokesman, in its bid to create a ‘Navya Ayodhya’ to match the international standards in infrastructure, CM Yogi himself is keep a close eye on various projects in the temple town.

As per senior officials, the state government plans to turn the opening ceremony of the sanctum sanctorum into a grand and spectacular event. The district magistrate is holding regular meetings with shopkeepers and residents to address the challenges emerging from the ongoing construction of roads.

It is noteworthy that Revenue dept teams and PWD engineers conducted door-to-door surveys and established regular dialogue with the shopkeepers while working on the plan for the widening of roads.

Compensation to the shopkeepers was also given after assessing the cost of their properties which were acquired by the government during the road renovation and widening project. Shopkeepers whose property was acquired by the government were rehabilitated and relocated.

LUCKNOW: While the work on Ram temple is gathering pace up to meet the deadline of January, 2024, when the sanctum sanctorum is scheduled to be thrown open to the public, the Uttar Pradesh Government, on its part, has accelerated work on improving infrastructure in the temple town to prepare it for the grand opening of the much-awaited temple. The airport and railway station at Ayodhya are being expanded while work is in progress on Ram Path, the 13-km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The outline for the construction of Ram-Janaki Path and Bhakti Path is also ready. These corridors are significant as they will facilitate the passage of devotees to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temple, respectively. The length of these corridors will be 566 meters and 700 metres. These corridors to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises would be equipped with all the modern-day facilities. As per the official spokesman, in its bid to create a ‘Navya Ayodhya’ to match the international standards in infrastructure, CM Yogi himself is keep a close eye on various projects in the temple town.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per senior officials, the state government plans to turn the opening ceremony of the sanctum sanctorum into a grand and spectacular event. The district magistrate is holding regular meetings with shopkeepers and residents to address the challenges emerging from the ongoing construction of roads. It is noteworthy that Revenue dept teams and PWD engineers conducted door-to-door surveys and established regular dialogue with the shopkeepers while working on the plan for the widening of roads. Compensation to the shopkeepers was also given after assessing the cost of their properties which were acquired by the government during the road renovation and widening project. Shopkeepers whose property was acquired by the government were rehabilitated and relocated.