13 per cent reduction in India’s TB cases in 7 years, global rate only 10 per cent: Mandaviya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is the only country in the world to have developed its own mechanism for estimating its tuberculosis burden as it aims to eliminate the disease by 2025, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Announcing that the country has witnessed a 13 per cent reduction in TB incidence from 2015 to 2022, he said India has even surpassed the global reduction rate of 10 per cent. The minister was speaking at a Quad Plus side event on tuberculosis during the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Mandaviya added that TB mortality in India has decreased by 15 per cent during the same period.

India, he said, is the only country in the world to have developed its own mechanism for estimating its TB burden. This was done by employing a mathematical model based on local evidence. “India can now determine the true burden of the disease well ahead of the annual World Health Organization report,” Mandaviya said.

Emphasising the significance of the upcoming UN meeting on tuberculosis scheduled for September as an opportunity to evaluate the collective progress made towards ending TB, he commended India’s dedication to eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal.

Recognising the importance of early diagnosis, treatment, and preventive measures, the health minister said, “To identify all missing cases and reach the ‘unreached’, India has taken diagnostics and treatment to the patients at the last mile.”

“To ensure universal health coverage to each and every patient, we have established over 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres which provide TB diagnostics and care to all patients, along with a host of other primary healthcare services.

This has been especially beneficial to people residing in hard-to-reach areas of our country, ensuring universal health coverage even in remote areas,” he said. Mandaviya also highlighted India’s successful collaboration with the private sector, enabling quality care for TB patients through their preferred centres, clinics, and doctors.

Bright spot

13% reduction in TB incidence

TB mortality decreased by 15%

(Global reduction rate 10%)

