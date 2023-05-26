Ahead of BMC elections, slum-dwellers get Maharashtra govt help for pucca houses

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ahead of the BMC elections, the Maharashtra government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give pucca dream houses to slum dwellers at a cost of Rs 2.50 lakh in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra State Housing Department issued the government resolution (GR) on Thursday. As per the GR, the cabinet sub committee appointed by the housing minister.

It one of the major decisions by the Shinde-Fadnavis government to make the slum dwellers happy by giving them pucca houses in redevelopment. Earlier, the Shinde government allowed women to commute in he government buses by giving a 50 per cent discount in the bus travel.

According to the GR, the slum dwellers have to fulfill certain conditions to get a house for two-and-a-half lakh rupees. The Chief Executive Officer of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority has been entrusted with the responsibility of determining these conditions and criteria for eligible beneficiaries. BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar expressed his gratitude towards CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

