Home Nation

Cong to hold press conferences in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt's 'failures' in last nine years 

The opposition Congress also demanded Prime Minister Modi's apology for betraying the people of the country. 

Published: 26th May 2023 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

9 saal, 9 Sawaal

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh releasing the '9 saal, 9 sawaal' booklet at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said it will hold press conferences in 35 cities over the next few days to highlight the "failures" of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years.

The press conferences have been titled 'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal' (nine years, nine questions).

As many as 29 pressers will be held on Saturday with Congress general secretary Ajay Maken holding one in Guwahati, Pawan Khera in Dharamshala, Supriya Shrinate in Thiruvananthapuram, Imran Pratapgarhi in Srinagar, Gourav Vallabh in Nagpur, Kanhaiya Kumar in Hyderabad, Vaibhav Walia in Indore and Vineet Punia in Agra, among others.

On May 28, three press conferences will be held.Saptagiri Ullka will hold one in Kolkata, Wing Commander (retd) Anuma Acharya in Pune and Alka Lamba in Jodhpur.

The party will also hold two pressers on May 29 with one being held by senior party leader P Chidambaram in Mumbai and Manish Tewari in Bengaluru.

One press conference will also be held on May 30 by Deepender Hooda in Lucknow.

Sharing the schedule of the pressers on Twitter, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Over the next three days the Congress will have press conferences in 35 cities on '9 Saal, 9 Sawaal: Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji'.

" With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday demanded his apology for what it said was a "betrayal" of the people and asked him nine questions on issues ranging from rising prices and unemployment to national security and social harmony.

The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as 'Maafi Diwas' and released a booklet 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal'.

It said Modi became the prime minister on this day nine years ago and therefore, the party wants to ask nine questions of him.

Ramesh told a press conference that Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that.

Flanked by party colleagues Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Ramesh said the booklet is a report card of the nine years of the Modi government and Congress leaders will hold press conferences in 35 cities across the country to highlight the "failures" of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nau Saal Nau Sawaal Congress PM Modi Jairam Ramesh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp