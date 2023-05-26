Country poised for record food grain output

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third advanced estimate of food grain production shows that India will register a record production of major crops. Food grain production increased by around 5 per cent compared to the previous year. The current estimation is also well beyond the set target.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare today released food grain production estimation data, which shows that the country will have a production of 3,305.34 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) for the year 2022-23, higher by 149.18 LMT as compared to the previous 2021-22. Last year the food grains production was 3,156.16 LT. Even the set target of food production is estimated at 3,280 LMT.

Official data showed a record production of rice, wheat, maize, soybean, rapeseed and mustard and sugarcane. Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said the country will produce a record quantity of food grains, acknowledging credit to farmers, scientists and the vision of Prime Minister Modi. “The agriculture sector is developing due to the hard work of farmers, proficiency of scientists and farmer-friendly policies of the government,” said Tomar.

The assessment of production of various crops is based on the feedback received from states and validated with information available from other sources. This assessment shall undergo further revision over successive estimates based on alternative sources and other factors. The fourth and final estimates of food grain production will take few months.

Despite inclement weather and loss of crops, crop production is going to increase. The total production of rice, for instance, during 2022-23 is estimated at (a record) 1,355.42 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). It is higher by 60.71 lakh tonnes compared to the previous year.

However, data shows that production of rice is estimated to have declined in rabi and kharif seasons. But the ministry has added another 96 LMT rice production in the summer cropping season. There is no previous data available for the summer cropping season. Experts say data on summer cropping season should be a part of rabi season. A similar trend is visible in moong pulses production. There is a drastic decline in kharif and rabi season production of moong pulses. However, there is an exceptional increase of over 19 LMT moong in summer cropping.

Trade commodity analysts are doubtful about the data, saying the number is overestimated. The production estimation of wheat is also going to register a record production despite unseasonal rains and unusually high temperatures in the month of February.

The wheat production estimation in the country is at 1127.43 LMT, which is higher by 50.01 LMT as compared to the previous year’s production. Agri-commodity analysts say the quantity of wheat production would not be an issue, but quality will matter.

The comparison of the second advance estimation with the third one shows a sharp increase in production estimations especially in rice, wheat and oilseeds. Meantime, the country has witnessed unusual weather conditions that have impacted crops.

The third advanced estimation shows a record production of maize in the country. The production estimation is at 359.13 LMT, which is higher by 21.83 lakh tonnes than the previous year’s production.

