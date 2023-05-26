Home Nation

Dehradun Diary: Akshay Kumar pitches Uttarakhand as new film industry hub

Star actor Akshay Kumar met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed developing Uttarakhand as a new film industry hub.

Published: 26th May 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dehradun Diary
By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

Akshay Kumar pitches state as industry hub
Star actor Akshay Kumar met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed developing Uttarakhand as a new film industry hub.  After the Kedarnath visit, Akshay Kumar also visited the CM’s residence complex.  “The state of Uttarakhand is emerging as a new shooting destination for the film industry day by day,” Dhami said. The natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting people for filming. The state government is also working on various schemes to develop Uttarakhand as a big film destination. 

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express train between Dehradun and Delhi via virtual mode. This is considered to be a big gift for the state towards strengthening the rail connectivity of U’khand. “This is the first Vande Bharat train to connect U’khand and the national capital, while it will be the fourth such train of this category to be operated by the Northern Railway”, NR Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar said. So far, 16 of them are running in the country.” The chair car fare will be Rs 900 and the executive chair car fare will be Rs 1,695.

U’khand and Goa sign MoU to promote tourism

The states of U’khand and Goa will work together to promote mutual cooperation in various dimensions of tourism.  A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurbe and Goa Tourism Director Sunil Achimpka on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khunte.  Describing the occasion as historic, Chief Minister Dhami said that this initiative will inspire other states as well. “Both Uttarakhand and 
Goa are tourism-intensive small states, both the states can take advantage of these opportunities with mutual coordination,” said Khunte, tourism minister of Goa.

Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Uttarakhand-Goa MoU
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp