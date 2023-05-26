Far-off centres stress out CUET aspirants

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PARU, 18, travelled around 100 km to reach his CUET-UG exam centre in Meerut from Delhi. Two days later, he drove another 45 km to Noida from his Delhi house to take the next exam.

Guddu Kumar said his sister had to travel 400 km from Amritsar to Delhi.

These are not isolated cases of students travelling long distance for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), which started on May 21. Mumbai resident Ridhee said her centre was not even in Maharashtra. She wrote her exam in Ahmedabad.

Delhi boy Paru told TNIE there were no arrangements for parents outside the Meerut or Noida centres. “My father had to sit in the car with the AC on as it was very hot outside,” he said. However, UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar claimed the authorities have made all possible address the issues. He said in many centres, water and snacks are arranged for parents.

Many students also complained that they were not allowed into the exam centres as they were not carrying Aadhar cards, despite being told that any identity card would do.

No tech glitches

No major technical problems were reported this time compared with the maiden CUET-UG exam, which was marred by glitches

