G-20 events in Srinagar sign of new J&K: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

The third G-20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency was held in Srinagar from May 22 -24.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  As the foreign delegates left Kashmir after attending three-day G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the success of G-20 meeting signifies the rise of new Jammu and Kashmir to India and world. 

“J&K has been a hot topic among everyone who visited the Valley. Not only in the country, but across the world in the last few days due to the conduct of G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar,” Lt Governor Sinha said while addressing a function in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today.

The third G-20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency was held in Srinagar from May 22 -24.  It was the first major international event in J&K post abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5, 2019. Sinha said 57 delegates from 27 countries participated in the 3-day G-20 meeting in Srinagar. 

