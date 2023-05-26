Man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in J-K's Samba

By PTI

JAMMU: A man, identified as Ashwani Singh alias Luddan of Samba's Beheri was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 17-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

On Thursday, Singh intercepted the girl on Hospital Road near a highway. He snatched her mobile phone, beat her up and dragged her into his car along with an accomplice, the police said.

However, the police responded promptly to a call received from an eyewitness and managed to rescue the girl with the assistance of locals within minutes of the incident. Several teams were deputed in different areas and raids were carried out at suspected hideouts of the accused through the night, they said.

Singh was arrested on Friday and is being interrogated, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

