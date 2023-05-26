Home Nation

Nine years of Modi govt high on promises, low on delivery: TMC   

The BJP, however, rejected the TMC's criticism of the Narendra Modi government on its ninth anniversary as an "effort to divert attention from its failures."

Published: 26th May 2023

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Trinamool Congress on Friday said the last nine years will be remembered as a period of "failed promises and disastrous policy decisions".

TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien, in a tweet, said the last nine years were "high on promises and low on delivery", with the weakening of the country's institutions and misuse of central agencies to target the opposition being key achievements of the BJP government.

"Nine years of failed promises and disastrous policy decisions. The floundering nine: Failing to check price rise. Failing to provide jobs. Destroying social harmony. Destroying federalism. Undermining the Constitution. Weakening India's institutions - Parliament to Election Commission. Misusing central agencies only to target opponents. Notebandi? Farm Bills? Anti Labour Code? Anti Industry Disinvestment? Privatisation of profitable PSUs? Nine years.High on promises. Low on delivery," O'Brien tweeted.

The BJP, however, rejected the TMC's criticism of the Narendra Modi government on its ninth anniversary as an "effort to divert attention from its failures."

"The TMC must first assess its performance while being in power in West Bengal for the last 12 years. The state government and the ruling party are neck-deep in corruption, and its administrative failure is evident from the worsening law and order situation," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

