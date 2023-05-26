Home Nation

Rebellion grows within BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Yet another senior leader Dhruv Pratap Singh now has vented his discontent, alleging that he is being sidelined in the party for the last eight years. 

Published: 26th May 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  As the next assembly polls draw closer in Madhya Pradesh, the voices of discontent seem to be getting louder in the ruling BJP. Yet another senior leader of the party, former MLA from Vijayraghavgarh seat of Katni district, Dhruv Pratap Singh, now has vented his discontent, alleging that he is being sidelined in the party for the last eight years. 

While most disgruntled BJP leaders, including ex-minister Deepak Joshi (who recently joined the Congress) have blamed the growing clout of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalists behind their unease, Singh (who won the Vijayraghavgarh seat in 2003) has alleged that the party in Katni district seems to have become the hegemony of present MLA and former minister Sanjay Pathak, who had quit Congress and joined BJP in 2014. 

“Since the last eight years, the party hasn’t found me worthy of any work, even during last year’s local body polls also. It seems the BJP has left and forgotten me. Eight years back (before Sanjay Pathak joined BJP) I was part of each and every BJP event in Katni district. But things are totally different now, the present state party president VD Sharma (also the local MP from Katni district) possibly doesn’t even recognize me,” Singh said on Thursday. 

Presently in Bhopal to meet state party’s top leadership, including the MP CM, Singh hails from a sworn non-Congress family and has been with the BJP since 1980. He defeated two-times sitting Congress MLA and then cabinet minister Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh seat in 2003. Singh, however, lost the 2008 polls from the same seat to Pathak’s son Sanjay Pathak (one of the richest politicians currently in MP). Sanjay, who also won the seat in 2013, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2014 and was a minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

‘Hegemonised Katni’
MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh alleged that the party in Katni district seems to have become the hegemony from the past eight years of the present MLA and former minister Sanjay Pathak, who had quit Congress and joined BJP in 2014. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh BJP Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp