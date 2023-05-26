Home Nation

Slogans are being raised against Modi, Adityanath: WFI chief Brij Bhushan on wrestlers' protest

Singh was referring to the sit-in underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, to demand his arrest

Published: 26th May 2023 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, Friday said slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are being raised in the protest against him.

"This movement is moving from Delhi towards Punjab and Khalistan," he claimed, without elaborating further.

Singh was referring to the sit-in underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, to demand his arrest.

"In this movement, slogans are being raised against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath," he said here.

"Bajrang Punia is speaking for someone else," the BJP MP, who arrived in Balrampur on Friday, added.

Singh is in Balrampur to prepare for a rally of seers to be held in Ayodhya on June 5. He has claimed 11 lakh seers will take part in the rally.

On Thursday, he alleged that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was being "misused" on a large scale and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.

