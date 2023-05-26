Stanford lecture, meets with senators, celebrities to keep Rahul busy in US

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two months after his visit to the UK, Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the United States on May 30. During his six-day tour, the senior Congress leader will be meeting senators, celebrities, dignitaries, students and business leaders, among others, in the US. The visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US on June 22.

In New York, Rahul will meet a group of prominent Indian-American celebrities such as film director Mira Nair, comedian Hasan Minhaj, actor Aziz Ansari, award-winning author Kiran Desai and model-turned-actor-turned-TV host Padma Lakshmi, among others.

The visit to the US was planned after Gandhi received an invitation from Stanford University in California to deliver a lecture last month, said Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson of the Congress Data Analytics Department. On May 30, Gandhi will be interacting with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, students, and technology executives in Silicon Valley.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chakravarty, who has been coordinating the tour, said Gandhi will speak at the auditorium at Stanford University where former US President Barack Obama delivered a speech. “This was an invitation from Stanford University. It was important to connect with Indians in America after the stupendous success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and victory of Congress in Karnataka,” he said.

While Chakravarty will be accompanying Gandhi from India, he will be joined by Sam Pitroda in the US and members of the Indian Overseas Congress. Gandhi will deliver a speech on the topic ‘The New Global Equilibrium” at Stanford University on May 31. “Gandhi will be talking about the changing world and India‘s role in it,” he said.

During Gandhi’s UK trip, Gandhi’s remarks on the ‘state of Indian democracy’ sparked controversy back home after several BJP ministers demanded an apology from Gandhi. Gandhi will be in Washington DC on June 1-2, said Chakravarty. On June 1, Gandhi will be speaking at the National Press Club, where former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had also addressed the press.

Diaspora to host dinner for Rahul

There are dinners hosted by diaspora in which senators and Congressmen may be there, said Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson of the Congress Data Analytics Department. In New York, Rahul Gandhi will be meeting a group of well-known artists, painters, writers, and actors among others. On June 4, he will attend a rally of more than 10,000 people in New York

