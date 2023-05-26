UP CM unveils statue of late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of former union minister and senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri on Friday along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Adityanath described the former union minister as a 'rising figure in the country's politics' before his untimely death in a plane crash 22 years ago. “He used to rule over the heart of people from every segment of society,” said Yogi.

"People of every caste, creed, religion, sect and leaders cutting across political lines had paid their heartfelt tributes to him," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Madhavrao was killed when a private aircraft carrying him and seven others crashed near Mota village of Bhongaon tehsil of Mainpuri on September 30, 2001. The chartered plane was en route to Kanpur, where Scindia was to address public meetings.

The unveiling of Madhavrao Scindia's statue marked the BJP's bid of going beyond party lines and paying tributes to leaders even from opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The gesture is contrary to the opposition’s all-out effort to unite and stop the saffron wave in the next general election.

Madhavrao Scindia and the right-wing party had maintained a peculiar long-lasting relationship.

Madhavrao initially started his political career by contesting from the Jansangh party and won his first election from Guna in 1971 but later joined the Congress in 2001.

On the contrary, his mother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, who had started her political career as a Congress leader in 1957, joined Jan Sangh in 1967 and remained with it till her last. She died in January 2001. She was a politician of considerable influence and was elected repeatedly to both houses of Parliament as a BJP member.

On the occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recalled his 250-year-old family ties with Mainpuri.

"During the 1770s, when foreign forces were approaching India and Rohilla Afghans were out to oppress the people of this region including Mainpuri, Etawah, Meerut, Badaun and Nazirabad, my forefather Dattaji Maharaj Scindia and after him, Maharishi Maharaj fought to preserve the unity and integrity of ‘Mother India’ in this entire region," said Jyotiraditya Scindia. “There is a strong bond between this land and the Scindia family. While the Scindia family liberated this area, my father breathed his last on this soil,” added Jyotiraditya.

Later, the UP CM and the Union Minister inaugurated the new terminal building of Kanpur Airport which Adityanath mentioned to be the ‘beginning of a new era of development’ in Kanpur.

The CM laid the foundation stone of 40 development projects worth Rs 173.19 crore and inaugurated 23 projects worth Rs 238.30 crore. At the event, Adiytanath assured the people of Mainpuri that his government will continue to take action against criminals and the corrupt with a "zero-tolerance policy."

Uttar Pradesh is moving forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will play an important role in making the country the world's largest economy, he said.

Yogi said Kanpur had long been renowned for its rich spiritual and historical heritage. It played a pivotal role in igniting the flames of the industrial revolution across the nation from even pre-independent ear when it used to be known as ‘Manchester of East’.

“Today, again a new era is beginning with the opening of this civil terminal. New enterprises have come up in all UP cities where air connectivity has improved,” added Yogi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia made a significant announcement by stating that efforts were on to begin Kanpur-Delhi flights soon. While inaugurating the new terminal building of Kanpur airport, the Union Minister said, “We have announced 59 new routes and 122 new routes will be announced in the future. We will connect Kanpur with Pantnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad and Shravasti. There are currently 11 airports operating in the state, and 11 more airports will come up in the next three years. Uttar Pradesh will get 22 new airports altogether.”

(With inputs from PTI)

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of former union minister and senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri on Friday along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Adityanath described the former union minister as a 'rising figure in the country's politics' before his untimely death in a plane crash 22 years ago. “He used to rule over the heart of people from every segment of society,” said Yogi. "People of every caste, creed, religion, sect and leaders cutting across political lines had paid their heartfelt tributes to him," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Madhavrao was killed when a private aircraft carrying him and seven others crashed near Mota village of Bhongaon tehsil of Mainpuri on September 30, 2001. The chartered plane was en route to Kanpur, where Scindia was to address public meetings. The unveiling of Madhavrao Scindia's statue marked the BJP's bid of going beyond party lines and paying tributes to leaders even from opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The gesture is contrary to the opposition’s all-out effort to unite and stop the saffron wave in the next general election. Madhavrao Scindia and the right-wing party had maintained a peculiar long-lasting relationship. Madhavrao initially started his political career by contesting from the Jansangh party and won his first election from Guna in 1971 but later joined the Congress in 2001. On the contrary, his mother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, who had started her political career as a Congress leader in 1957, joined Jan Sangh in 1967 and remained with it till her last. She died in January 2001. She was a politician of considerable influence and was elected repeatedly to both houses of Parliament as a BJP member. On the occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recalled his 250-year-old family ties with Mainpuri. "During the 1770s, when foreign forces were approaching India and Rohilla Afghans were out to oppress the people of this region including Mainpuri, Etawah, Meerut, Badaun and Nazirabad, my forefather Dattaji Maharaj Scindia and after him, Maharishi Maharaj fought to preserve the unity and integrity of ‘Mother India’ in this entire region," said Jyotiraditya Scindia. “There is a strong bond between this land and the Scindia family. While the Scindia family liberated this area, my father breathed his last on this soil,” added Jyotiraditya. Later, the UP CM and the Union Minister inaugurated the new terminal building of Kanpur Airport which Adityanath mentioned to be the ‘beginning of a new era of development’ in Kanpur. The CM laid the foundation stone of 40 development projects worth Rs 173.19 crore and inaugurated 23 projects worth Rs 238.30 crore. At the event, Adiytanath assured the people of Mainpuri that his government will continue to take action against criminals and the corrupt with a "zero-tolerance policy." Uttar Pradesh is moving forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will play an important role in making the country the world's largest economy, he said. Yogi said Kanpur had long been renowned for its rich spiritual and historical heritage. It played a pivotal role in igniting the flames of the industrial revolution across the nation from even pre-independent ear when it used to be known as ‘Manchester of East’. “Today, again a new era is beginning with the opening of this civil terminal. New enterprises have come up in all UP cities where air connectivity has improved,” added Yogi. Jyotiraditya Scindia made a significant announcement by stating that efforts were on to begin Kanpur-Delhi flights soon. While inaugurating the new terminal building of Kanpur airport, the Union Minister said, “We have announced 59 new routes and 122 new routes will be announced in the future. We will connect Kanpur with Pantnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad and Shravasti. There are currently 11 airports operating in the state, and 11 more airports will come up in the next three years. Uttar Pradesh will get 22 new airports altogether.” (With inputs from PTI)