Cong questions govt on country's economic health, national security 

By PTI

Guwahati, May 27: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of "compromising" on national security, using "politics of hatred" for electoral gains, and "weakening" constitutional values and democratic institutions.

The Congress on Friday had said it would hold press conferences, titled 'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal' (nine years, nine questions), in 35 cities over the next few days to highlight the "failures" of the Central government in the last nine years.

Accusing Modi of not addressing important issues, the grand old party asserted that it will continue to play the role of a responsible opposition and hold the government accountable for its actions.

Addressing a press conference here, Maken said, "As the Modi government completes nine years in power, the Congress has nine questions and we want to know their response. We know that they don't want to address serious issues like unemployment, price rise and will rather try to divert attention to frivolous matters."

With inflation and unemployment featuring in the nine questions, the Congress asked "Why is public property being sold to Modi's friends even as economic disparities are increasing?"

The Congress alleged that "rampant corruption" was prevailing in, BJP-ruled states the saffron party was "practising politics of revenge" against opposition parties and "weakening" Constitutional values and democratic institutions.

The Congress also accused the BJP-led Central government of "compromising" on national security and "leaving" Indian territory to China.

The party claimed that the government failed to keep the assurances made to farmers, especially those regarding doubling their income.

The Congress maintained that the ruling dispensation is "deliberately using politics of hatred for electoral gains", "methodically destroying foundations of social justice", reducing budgets of welfare schemes, and enacting "restrictive rules" against the poor and tribals.

ALSO READ | Eight Chief Ministers boycott Niti Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi

The Congress also accused the government of "mismanagement" during the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to compensate families who lost their near and dear ones to coronavirus.

Maken also pointed out that the prime minister has failed to address a single press conference in the last nine years.

"We are not hopeful that he will answer these nine questions we have raised. But as a responsible opposition, it is our duty to raise the questions and tell the people the issues on which the government needs to come forth with their response," the All India Congress Committee general secretary added.

Guwahati, May 27: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of "compromising" on national security, using "politics of hatred" for electoral gains, and "weakening" constitutional values and democratic institutions. The Congress on Friday had said it would hold press conferences, titled 'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal' (nine years, nine questions), in 35 cities over the next few days to highlight the "failures" of the Central government in the last nine years. Accusing Modi of not addressing important issues, the grand old party asserted that it will continue to play the role of a responsible opposition and hold the government accountable for its actions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing a press conference here, Maken said, "As the Modi government completes nine years in power, the Congress has nine questions and we want to know their response. We know that they don't want to address serious issues like unemployment, price rise and will rather try to divert attention to frivolous matters." With inflation and unemployment featuring in the nine questions, the Congress asked "Why is public property being sold to Modi's friends even as economic disparities are increasing?" The Congress alleged that "rampant corruption" was prevailing in, BJP-ruled states the saffron party was "practising politics of revenge" against opposition parties and "weakening" Constitutional values and democratic institutions. The Congress also accused the BJP-led Central government of "compromising" on national security and "leaving" Indian territory to China. The party claimed that the government failed to keep the assurances made to farmers, especially those regarding doubling their income. The Congress maintained that the ruling dispensation is "deliberately using politics of hatred for electoral gains", "methodically destroying foundations of social justice", reducing budgets of welfare schemes, and enacting "restrictive rules" against the poor and tribals. ALSO READ | Eight Chief Ministers boycott Niti Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi The Congress also accused the government of "mismanagement" during the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to compensate families who lost their near and dear ones to coronavirus. Maken also pointed out that the prime minister has failed to address a single press conference in the last nine years. "We are not hopeful that he will answer these nine questions we have raised. But as a responsible opposition, it is our duty to raise the questions and tell the people the issues on which the government needs to come forth with their response," the All India Congress Committee general secretary added.