Tribal group demands not to include converts in quota benefits, holds rally in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A rally was convened in Gujarat's Ahmedabad demanding that the tribals who have converted to other religions must no longer enjoy the privileges of the communities.

Janjati Suraksha Manch, a tribal organization in charge of organizing the protest, claimed that since 2006 different tribes have organized agitations around the nation demanding that those who have converted to Islam or Christianity be denied certain privileges.

Janjati Suraksha Manch's official press release stated that “According to the Padmashri Bajaj report, more than 70% of the benefits available to Scheduled Castes (STs) are being taken by converts. The true tribals have been wronged for the last 75 years," a press release note read.

The group claimed that the converted members tend to enjoy both tribal and minority privileges.

It stated in its statement that in 2022, they held conventions at the district level across the country and presented a memorandum to more than 452 MPs.

Similar protests are being planned to be carried throughout the nation.

District judge Prakash Uikey from Madhya Pradesh, Rajkishore Hansda, National Co-Coordinator of Jan Jajurti Suraksha Manch, Yashoda Didi, who works for the upliftment of girls' hostels and tribal communities in South Gujarat, and Ram Chandra Kharadi, who belongs to the ‘Gayatri Parivar ‘spoke during the Sinh Garjana 'De-listing Maha Rally'.

The Congress labelled the issue as a 'politically motivated and divisive movement' in tribal society.

Congress MLA from Dang and Gujarat Congress ST cell head Anant Patel told the TNIE that these issues are not really brought up for the welfare of the tribals but to divide and turn them against each other.

"Tribals worship nature and do not practice any particular religion. Thus, conversion to another must be tolerated. One's religion has nothing to do with their financial situation."

“If they really want to talk about tribal issues, they should talk about the forest land’s right issues in Gujarat, where the government is taking away tribal community’s land,” he added.

