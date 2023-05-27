Home Nation

UP government revises guidelines for schools on protection of children

In the guidelines, principals, teachers and other officials of the institutions were made accountable in case of any kind of harassment of the children on school premises.

Published: 27th May 2023

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions, the UP government on Saturday issued instructions to all the Basic Education Officers (Basic Shiksha Adhikaris) to adhere to the guidelines set to prevent physical, mental and sexual abuse of children on school premises.

The state government reissued detailed guidelines, prepared in the year 2015, regarding the safety of students. State Project Director Vijay Kiran Anand sent a letter to all district Basic Education Officers to ensure action in this regard.

As per the contents of the letter, “The guidelines should be followed in all primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools. Ensure strict compliance by all the principals, teachers, staff, warden and members of the school management committee."

The purpose of the guidelines issued on February 23, 2015, was to ensure the safety of children and protect them against any crime directed at them. The intent was also to protect school-going children from physical and mental harassment.

In the guidelines, principals, teachers and other officials of the institutions were made accountable in case of any kind of harassment of the children on school premises.

The guidelines also said, “It is the responsibility of every school management/school management committee and their respective principals to create a safe and secure environment for children on school premises, on their way to school, field visits."

The guidelines also mentioned a series of measures including the installation of GPS system in school buses, mandatory verification of driver and helper, advertising child helpline, and women helpline, highlighting police station numbers inside buses and deployment of two teachers in each school bus. It also explains the behaviour of teachers and non-teaching staff.

