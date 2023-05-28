Home Nation

Ex-MP Monazir Hasan quits JD(U), accuses top leadership of neglect

Hasan claimed that the leaders of the grand alliance, including JD(U) and RJD, have exploited them by showing fear of the BJP.

Published: 28th May 2023 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Lok Sabha MP Monazir Hasan. (Photo | Facebook)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Patna: Ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar received a setback following the resignation of a senior leader and former MP Monazir Hasan from the primary membership of the party on Sunday.

Hasan told media persons that he has sent his resignation letter to the party's national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. A copy of the letter has also been sent to JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that people like him were not of much importance to JD(U) and that's why a number of dedicated workers of the party were being neglected by the top leadership.

Hasan also remarked that posts across several government-run organisations meant for the welfare of minority communities were lying vacant for years together. The former MP alleged that people from minority communities were at the receiving end in the state.

The leaders of the grand alliance, including JD(U) and RJD, have exploited them by showing fear of the BJP. In addition, the minority community has not been given due representation in the government, he claimed.

He cited the cases of many leaders from minority communities who have been sidelined by top leaders of the ruling grand alliance in the state. The so-called MY (Muslim-Yadav) combination was used as a vote bank by RJD, he added.

Hasan's resignation may have an adverse impact on the performance of JD(U) in the Munger region. He had won four times from the Munger assembly constituency seat, which comes under Munger Lok Sabha.

The Munger Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Lalan Singh.

In addition, Hasan had also earlier won from Munger Lok Sabha seat. He was also appointed as a minister twice.

“He is an influential leader of the Munger region. His exit from the JD(U) will impact the Lok Sabha election to be held next year,” said a JD(U) leader, considered close to him.

Hasan alleged that some leaders of JD(U) were responsible for the poor show of the party in the 2020 assembly polls. “These leaders, considered close to Nitish Kumar, are ruining the party,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish KumarBiharJD(U)Bihar politicsMonazir Hasan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp