Ex-MP Monazir Hasan quits JD(U), accuses top leadership of neglect

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Patna: Ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar received a setback following the resignation of a senior leader and former MP Monazir Hasan from the primary membership of the party on Sunday.

Hasan told media persons that he has sent his resignation letter to the party's national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. A copy of the letter has also been sent to JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that people like him were not of much importance to JD(U) and that's why a number of dedicated workers of the party were being neglected by the top leadership.

Hasan also remarked that posts across several government-run organisations meant for the welfare of minority communities were lying vacant for years together. The former MP alleged that people from minority communities were at the receiving end in the state.

The leaders of the grand alliance, including JD(U) and RJD, have exploited them by showing fear of the BJP. In addition, the minority community has not been given due representation in the government, he claimed.

He cited the cases of many leaders from minority communities who have been sidelined by top leaders of the ruling grand alliance in the state. The so-called MY (Muslim-Yadav) combination was used as a vote bank by RJD, he added.

Hasan's resignation may have an adverse impact on the performance of JD(U) in the Munger region. He had won four times from the Munger assembly constituency seat, which comes under Munger Lok Sabha.

The Munger Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Lalan Singh.

In addition, Hasan had also earlier won from Munger Lok Sabha seat. He was also appointed as a minister twice.

“He is an influential leader of the Munger region. His exit from the JD(U) will impact the Lok Sabha election to be held next year,” said a JD(U) leader, considered close to him.

Hasan alleged that some leaders of JD(U) were responsible for the poor show of the party in the 2020 assembly polls. “These leaders, considered close to Nitish Kumar, are ruining the party,” he alleged.

