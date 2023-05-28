Four civilians, 40 militants killed in violence-hit Manipur as unrest continues

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least 40 militants were killed in the ongoing operations by the security forces and the police in restive Manipur even as sporadic incidents of firing and arson were reported from four districts on Sunday, on the eve of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Official sources said the militants were killed in separate operations over the past four days. An estimated 34,000 Army and paramilitary personnel are deployed in the state.

Four civilians lost their lives in the stray incidents — three in Sugnu in Kakching district and another in Phayeng in Imphal West district on Sunday, local media reported.

At least 10 others — injured in the violence in Sugnu — were admitted to a hospital in Imphal. Violence was also reported from Imphal East and areas on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. The state government condemned the attacks on unarmed civilians.

At Uripok in Imphal West district, a mob ransacked the house of BJP MLA Kh Raghumani Singh and torched two vehicles.

After briefing Army Chief General Manoj Pandey on the prevailing situation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told journalists that mass combing operations along with helicopter surveillance were underway.

“We are trying to find out the culprits, those militants who are attacking civilians. Around 33 militants have been killed,” he said.

However, a government statement said “around 30 terrorists” were killed. A senior official said the number of militants killed rose to 40 by 5 pm. Several others were nabbed.

Singh said the government was saddened by the casualties on both sides and assured all possible steps in restoring normalcy.

He said the spurt in violent attacks on civilian houses appeared well-planned “to show their capacity” especially when Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is in the state and “group peace missions” are being formed as part of the efforts to bring back peace.

He said those trying to break the state and disrupt peaceful co-existence were the enemies of all 34 communities.

Stating that this clearly is a challenge to the state and its integrity, he said the government would not allow disintegration and uproot “these armed terrorists”. He said the fight is between armed terrorists and the state government which was being assisted by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Shah, who is arriving in the state on a three-day visit on Monday, is likely to meet the leaders of various communities. Army’s Eastern Commander Lieutenant General RP Kalita visited several sensitive districts over the past few days to assess the ground situation.

