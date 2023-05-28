Home Nation

Maha BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament, says NCP 

Earlier in the day, the actor posted a tweet with a video of his voiceover expressing happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 28th May 2023

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of New Parliament with a message 'My Parliament My Pride' on the eve of its inauguration, at Puri beach. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said BJP leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," Khan tweeted.

The parliament is to the nation what the soul is to the body, the 57-year-old actor said in the clip.

Around 20 Opposition parties, including the NCP, decided to boycott the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

Reacting to Khan's comment on the inauguration, the NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films."

It may be recalled that Khan's last release "Pathan" saw widespread protests by the right-wing outfits, who called for a ban on the film.

