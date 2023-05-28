Parliament is voice of people, PM considering it as coronation: Rahul

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Parliament as the voice of the people and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament House, saying that the Prime Minister is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation."

संसद लोगों की आवाज़ है!



प्रधानमंत्री संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को राज्याभिषेक समझ रहे हैं। May 28, 2023

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament House following 'puja' and 'havan'. Modi also installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building.

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and citing it as an insult to the first tribal President of of the country.

