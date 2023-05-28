Home Nation

Parliament is voice of people, PM considering it as coronation: Rahul

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu

Published: 28th May 2023 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.( Photo | PTI )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.( File Photo | PTI )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Parliament as the voice of the people and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament House, saying that the Prime Minister is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation."

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament House following 'puja' and 'havan'. Modi also installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building.

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and citing it as an insult to the first tribal President of of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Parliament President Droupadi Murmu
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp