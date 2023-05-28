Home Nation

BJP slams RJD for 'coffin' dig at new Parliament building

RJD said the coffin has been posted as Modi has ensured the death of democracy.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

New Parliament Building.( Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Sunday allegedly equated the structure of the new Parliament building with that of a coffin

Taking to Twitter, the RJD shared a photo of a coffin and asked 'Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in Hindi. The reaction has elicited sharp reactions from BJP.

"A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin, " BJP leader Sushil Modi said.

RJD leader Shakti Yadav while speaking to ANI said, "PM Modi has buried democracy. The coffin has been posted as Modi has ensured the death of democracy."

"This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with 'zero'? We were earlier sitting in zero?" BJP leader Dushyant Gautam asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president J P Nadda among other leaders were present on the occasion.

