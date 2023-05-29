25 armed men arrested, weapons recovered ahead of Amit Shah's Manipur visit

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: No major incident was reported in strife-torn Manipur on Monday but 25 people were arrested and weapons recovered from them ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Shah was scheduled to land in Imphal at 9 pm and leave the state on June 1. Government sources said he would hold a series of meetings with security forces and civil society organisations towards restoring peace and normalcy.

Hours before his visit, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an Imphal-based influential organisation, said, “The people of Manipur will not be able to come into any solution unless the state and central governments take immediate actions to uproot narco-terrorist aggressors operating in the hills surrounding the Imphal valley.”

Athouba, a leader of the organisation, said people were longing for Shah’s visit since May 3 when the violence first broke out.

Defence authorities said 25 people were apprehended for their attempts to burn down houses and target security forces.

“The Army mobilised three columns to establish mobile vehicle check posts following intelligence inputs about armed miscreants venturing out with the intention to attack security forces in the area of City Convention Centre, Imphal East district,” a defence ministry statement said.

The personnel apprehended three miscreants by intercepting a car and recovered one INSAS rifle, 60 cartridges, one Chinese hand grenade and one detonator.

In another incident, Army personnel apprehended 22 people after receiving inputs about armed miscreants venturing out to torch houses in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao areas in the hilly region of Imphal East district. Five 12 bore double barrel rifles, three single barrel rifles, one country-made weapon, one muzzle loaded weapon and war-like stores were recovered.

Union minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai, who has been in the state since May 25, visited some affected districts and held meetings with various organisations and community leaders. He stressed that the issues and grievances of people could be solved in a peaceful manner through talks.

Boxing world champion Laishram Sarita Devi said the current issue was between two communities, and not between Meitei Hindus and Christians as portrayed outside.

“That peaceful Manipur will turn into such a sorry state was beyond my wildest dreams. Our lives have been drastically affected. As a player, I always dream about Manipur becoming a drug-free and peaceful society,” she said.

An uneasy calm prevailed on Monday, a day after the violent clashes that left five persons, including a policeman, dead. The affected people were safely evacuated to relief camps by the security forces.

