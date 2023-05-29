After Karnataka poll debacle, PM Modi meets BJP CMs to take stock of situation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In his first political meeting after the poll debacle in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the meeting with the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on development and good governance agendas at the party headquarters.

Soon after unveiling the new Parliament house with much fanfare, the PM reached the party headquarter and discussed the performances of his party-rule states in several schemes and other issues. Sources in BJP said that the CMs of BJP-ruled states including poll-bound MP, presented their report cards on good governance and developments and progress of ongoing schemes of welfare for the poor.

“Prime Minister asked those (CMs) to take the schemes of welfare to the poor and make them aware of these schemes through various modes of easy communication like interactions and ‘jan-abhiyana’ also”, said a senior BJP functionary."

At the meeting after development and good governance agendas, a wider discussion was also made on the preparations for the upcoming LS elections in 2024 in the backdrop of the recent Karnataka debacle and other emerging political situations.

This newspaper is learnt that a discussion on the successful conduct of a month-long special contact abhiyan starting from May 30 to June 30 across the country covering all LS constituencies was also held.

“Under the part of this well-crafted strategy, the PM and other senior leaders of the party including union ministers are scheduled to address dozens of public rallies across the country with more focus in poll-bound states like Rajasthan and Telangana where the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest the power,” said a BJP functionary.

The BJP CMs are learnt to have discussed the people-centric schemes and their effective implementation in view of the upcoming LS elections.

