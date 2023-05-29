Ahmedabad Diary: Congress outreach through ‘Janmanch’

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Congress outreach through 'Janmanch' Amit Chavda, Gujarat's Congress legislature party leader, is currently busy listening to people's problems through the Congress initiative 'Janmanch', under the scorching heat. Chavda is responding to the public's concerns through his 'Jan Manch' campaign. The zeal with which the leader is marking his participation in 'Janmanch' programmes indicates that Congress is now seriously working to connect people with the party in the state. Congress is frequently accused of not engaging in public concern politics. However, recently, Congress promised that it will take their issues and problems from the public meeting to the assembly. BJP to launch 30-day citizen-conncect The state BJP has started organising a "citizen connect" programme in Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha constituencies with an eye towards the 2024 elections. According to party officials, office bearers were instructed to go and hold a public conversation on the completion of PM Narendra Modi's administration for 9 years. For the next month, the MP will visit his constituents and inform them about the government's work. The BJP will organise one each for Lok Sabha and 100 large public meetings in state. BJP changes 17 city, district presidents It appears as though the Gujarat BJP is holding jigs without announcing about them formally. The presidents of four more districts and cities were recently replaced by the BJP's State President CR Patil. The presidents of 17 districts and city divisions have all been removed so far, one by one, by the State BJP. According to sources, some presidents have been changed because a few city or district presidents have become MLA after winning the assembly elections. While some presidents have been dismissed due to poor performance or party discipline. With Lok Sabha polls coming closer, the BJP may undergo numerous replacements, sources said. Dilip Singh Kshatriya Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com