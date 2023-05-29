Bengal's lone Congress MLA joins TMC 

Home Nation

Indian National Congress MLA from Sagardighi, Bayron Biswas joined TMC.

KOLKATA: Lone Congress MLA in West Bengal Assembly, Bayron Biswas, on Monday joined the TMC in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur district.

Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in the Ghatal area during the ruling party's ongoing mass outreach campaign "Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool)."

"Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family! "To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win!" the AITC tweeted.

Biswas had won the Sagardighi seat on a Congress ticket in a by-poll held earlier this year, thus giving the grand old party a representation in the state assembly, as it had failed to open its account in the 2021 assembly elections.

