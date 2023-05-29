G20 delegates visit Uttarakhand's transformed village in Tehri

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: At the conclusion of the second meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) in Uttarakhand, foreign delegates returned with an unforgettable glimpse of India’s rich culture. Twenty foreign delegates visited Oni village in Tehri, which has been transformed into a modern hamlet in a span of a few months.

The foreign delegates were welcomed in the traditional style at Oni. Women of self-help groups and artists of traditional musical instruments gave them a rousing welcome. “Foreign delegates visited the Anganwadi centre of the village, the interpretation centre set up by Narendra Nagar Forest Division, Panchayat Bhavan, pottery bank, rural savings bank, the milk production centre and millet centre,” said state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.

In a few months, the picture of Oni village has completely changed. The rejuvenation of the village is due to the G-20 conference which concluded on Saturday with the visit of foreign delegates. Villager Mahipal Singh said the Central government chose their village for the G-20 summit. “It is a matter of pride for us.” Oni village is about 3 km inside the highway.

The access road linking the highway to the village was extremely narrow till March 2023. “The villagers had to face a lot of difficulties in reaching the village, but now this 3-km link road has been widened, thanks to the G-20 meeting,” said village head Ravindra Pundir.

“The dilapidated internal roads of the village have been repaired. Apart from laying interlocking tiles, 40 solar street lights have been installed in the village, which keeps the streets of the village illuminated all night,” said Pundir.

XSmart classrooms and other facilities have been provided in the village primary school. A modern kitchen has been constructed while rejuvenating the Anganwadi centre. A pottery bank is also being built in the village where old utensils which are now going out of circulation will be collected and stored,” said Pundir.

DEHRADUN: At the conclusion of the second meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) in Uttarakhand, foreign delegates returned with an unforgettable glimpse of India’s rich culture. Twenty foreign delegates visited Oni village in Tehri, which has been transformed into a modern hamlet in a span of a few months. The foreign delegates were welcomed in the traditional style at Oni. Women of self-help groups and artists of traditional musical instruments gave them a rousing welcome. “Foreign delegates visited the Anganwadi centre of the village, the interpretation centre set up by Narendra Nagar Forest Division, Panchayat Bhavan, pottery bank, rural savings bank, the milk production centre and millet centre,” said state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal. In a few months, the picture of Oni village has completely changed. The rejuvenation of the village is due to the G-20 conference which concluded on Saturday with the visit of foreign delegates. Villager Mahipal Singh said the Central government chose their village for the G-20 summit. “It is a matter of pride for us.” Oni village is about 3 km inside the highway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The access road linking the highway to the village was extremely narrow till March 2023. “The villagers had to face a lot of difficulties in reaching the village, but now this 3-km link road has been widened, thanks to the G-20 meeting,” said village head Ravindra Pundir. “The dilapidated internal roads of the village have been repaired. Apart from laying interlocking tiles, 40 solar street lights have been installed in the village, which keeps the streets of the village illuminated all night,” said Pundir. XSmart classrooms and other facilities have been provided in the village primary school. A modern kitchen has been constructed while rejuvenating the Anganwadi centre. A pottery bank is also being built in the village where old utensils which are now going out of circulation will be collected and stored,” said Pundir.