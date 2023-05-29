Kashmir parties object to NIA plea seeking death penalty to separatist Yasin Malik

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the Delhi High Court on Monday hears a plea by the NIA seeking the death penalty for detained Kashmiri separatist leader and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, the mainstream parties in J&K have opposed the move with a former minister saying the NIA plea is “dangerous.”

The former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “In a democracy like India where even the assassins of a PM were pardoned, the case of a political prisoner like Yasin Malik must be reviewed.” Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone said NIA’s plea on Yasin Malik is dangerous.

“It is a humble plea. Let you not be misled by fair-weather Kashmir experts. Every situation involves short-term and long-term. Let the short-term enforced calm not blind you to the possible long-term turbulence?” he asked.

“Let us Kashmiris live in peace. No more experiments. We need oxygen from the rest of the country as we are gasping for political breath,” Sajjad said. J&K Apni Party chairman and former minister Altaf Bukhari said the NIA was trying to be hasty by approaching the Delhi High Court.

“Everyone deserves justice. Yasin Malik’s case should be re-investigated,” Bukhari said. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said, “I disagree with Malik’s ideology. But seeking the death penalty for him doesn’t help anyone but his ideological narrative”.

Malik was a pioneer of armed militancy in J&K but he and his party renounced militancy in 1994. After giving up violence, he held many hunger strikes. Malik has been detained by NIA and awarded a life sentence by an NIA court in a militancy-funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

SRINAGAR: As the Delhi High Court on Monday hears a plea by the NIA seeking the death penalty for detained Kashmiri separatist leader and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, the mainstream parties in J&K have opposed the move with a former minister saying the NIA plea is “dangerous.” The former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “In a democracy like India where even the assassins of a PM were pardoned, the case of a political prisoner like Yasin Malik must be reviewed.” Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone said NIA’s plea on Yasin Malik is dangerous. “It is a humble plea. Let you not be misled by fair-weather Kashmir experts. Every situation involves short-term and long-term. Let the short-term enforced calm not blind you to the possible long-term turbulence?” he asked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Let us Kashmiris live in peace. No more experiments. We need oxygen from the rest of the country as we are gasping for political breath,” Sajjad said. J&K Apni Party chairman and former minister Altaf Bukhari said the NIA was trying to be hasty by approaching the Delhi High Court. “Everyone deserves justice. Yasin Malik’s case should be re-investigated,” Bukhari said. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said, “I disagree with Malik’s ideology. But seeking the death penalty for him doesn’t help anyone but his ideological narrative”. Malik was a pioneer of armed militancy in J&K but he and his party renounced militancy in 1994. After giving up violence, he held many hunger strikes. Malik has been detained by NIA and awarded a life sentence by an NIA court in a militancy-funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.